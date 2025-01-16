Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IWM opened at $224.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.52 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

