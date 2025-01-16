Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,264 call options.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,564. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. ON has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 319.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in ON by 210.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

