StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.