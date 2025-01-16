StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Key Tronic stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Key Tronic as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.