StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.