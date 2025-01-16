Stolper Co Has $268,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stolper Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.