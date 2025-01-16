StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 201 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

