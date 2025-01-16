STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.36 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.53). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.55), with a volume of 38,747 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other STV Group news, insider Colin Robert Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,682.99). 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

