T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T2 Biosystems stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,658,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.49% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

