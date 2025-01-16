Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TBLAW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

