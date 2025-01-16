Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04). 10,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 million, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 68.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

