TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.62.

Shares of TRP opened at C$67.16 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.66.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$225,472.00. Insiders sold a total of 420,911 shares of company stock valued at $28,259,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

