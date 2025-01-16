Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $13.39. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 249,446 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

