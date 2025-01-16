Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $13.39. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 249,446 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEO
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $334,000.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.