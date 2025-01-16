Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telstra Group Price Performance
Shares of TLGPY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,346. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.
Telstra Group Company Profile
