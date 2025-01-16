Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGPY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,346. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.