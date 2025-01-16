Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,551. Terumo has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

