Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,551. Terumo has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Terumo Company Profile
