Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 2.06% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on THAR. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Tharimmune in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tharimmune Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,181. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Articles

