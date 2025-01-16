The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF remained flat at $46.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

