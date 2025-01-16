The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.1 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of BKGFF remained flat at $46.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
