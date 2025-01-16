The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $411,304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

