The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

