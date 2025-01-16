The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.7% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PG opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $376.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

