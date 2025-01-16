The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Taiwan Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,483,000.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The Taiwan Fund Increases Dividend

About The Taiwan Fund

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $7.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 16.17%.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

