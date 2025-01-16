thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.97.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

