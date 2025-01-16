thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.97.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
