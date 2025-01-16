Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 89.2% in December

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

