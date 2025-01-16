Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $6.99.
About Tokyu Fudosan
