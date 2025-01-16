Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $6.99.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.