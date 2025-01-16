Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 30,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

