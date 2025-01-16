Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 480,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

