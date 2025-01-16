Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyota Boshoku Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Boshoku stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Thursday. Toyota Boshoku has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

About Toyota Boshoku

See Also

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

