Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.86. Trevena shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,956 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -23.04 EPS for the current year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

