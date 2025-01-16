Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.86. Trevena shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,956 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trevena
Trevena Trading Down 1.7 %
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -23.04 EPS for the current year.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.