TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TROOPS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TROO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 12,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. TROOPS has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.89.
TROOPS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TROOPS
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Trading Halts Explained
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.