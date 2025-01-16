TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 12,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. TROOPS has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.89.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

