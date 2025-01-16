Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.91, but opened at $39.34. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 8,357,289 shares trading hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49.
In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $3,844,446.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,308.70. This represents a 49.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,100 shares of company stock worth $16,274,894. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
