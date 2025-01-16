TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 124,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. The firm has a market cap of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 161,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

