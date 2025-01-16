Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Update

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 435.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tungray Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TRSG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 4,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Tungray Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tungray Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Tungray Technologies worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

