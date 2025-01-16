Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Tuniu Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 39,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96,100.00 and a beta of 1.70. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tuniu by 13.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Tuniu by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

