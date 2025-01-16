U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.