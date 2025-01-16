Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 2,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 135,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £893,000.00, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Ukrproduct Group

(Get Free Report)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.