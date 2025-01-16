Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.