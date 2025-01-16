United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.60. 246,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 119,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

United States Copper Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 2,734.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Featured Stories

