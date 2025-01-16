Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 52.6% in December

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Usio Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 75,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,821,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Usio in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

