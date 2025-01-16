UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTSI remained flat at $2.74 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTStarcom

About UTStarcom

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.