Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Up 138.5% in December

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTFX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,996. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $72.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

