Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

