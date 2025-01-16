Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.