Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 434,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 34,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.