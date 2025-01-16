Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

