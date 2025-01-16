Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $214.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.69. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

