Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Cut by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.