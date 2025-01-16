Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,459 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.