Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,459 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
