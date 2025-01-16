Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,735,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $545.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.21. The company has a market cap of $493.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $431.81 and a 1 year high of $559.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

