Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $545.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $431.81 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.