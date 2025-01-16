Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 11.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $61,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

